Kareem Hunt, waived Friday by the Kansas City Chiefs after the release of a video that showed him shoving and kicking a woman in February, was also involved in an incident at a Kansas City-area nightclub in January, according to TMZ.

A man told police that he was beaten by former NFL running back George Atkinson and other men, including Hunt, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Editor's Picks Chiefs bring back West to bolster tailback depth With Kareem Hunt gone, the Chiefs have re-signed running back Charcandrick West to back up Spencer Ware.

The man, who said he was coming to the defense of a friend who'd been shoved by Atkinson, told police he was treated at North Kansas City Hospital for a broken rib, broken nose and multiple contusions.

Kansas City police told TMZ that the accuser stopped cooperating and that neither Atkinson nor Hunt was arrested and no charges were filed.

The woman who was seen being shoved and kicked by Hunt in the video released last week by TMZ also did not file charges.

Hunt was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List after the release of the video, and the Chiefs waived him because they said Hunt was not truthful with the team when they previously asked him about a report of him shoving the woman.

In an interview over the weekend with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Hunt took responsibility for his actions in the video. "It was just a long night," Hunt said. "To be exact, it don't really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to deescalate the situation."

Hunt was also alleged to have punched a man at a Ohio resort in June, but TMZ reported the man said he was not injured and did not pursue charges.