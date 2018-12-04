PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said the team conducted its own investigation into linebacker Reuben Foster, and that led them to feel secure that there is more to his story than has been reported, according to Monday Night Football's Lisa Salters.

Allen said that after researching Foster's incident in Tampa -- he was arrested for domestic violence on Nov. 25 -- they "heard a side of the story that is different."

The Redskins claimed Foster three days after he was arrested and two days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers. It led to intense criticism and questions about why the team would claim him rather than waiting to see how the legal proceedings unfolded.

But the Redskins said they didn't know they'd be the only team to put in a waiver claim. The NFL placed Foster on the Commissioner's exempt list, so he can't play and can only attend meetings and get treatment. The Redskins did not talk to anyone with the Tampa police or the alleged victim.

In a statement issued after claiming Foster, senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said the Redskins had "candid conversations" with some of the Alabama players on the roster. The Redskins have seven players from Alabama, where Foster played. Five defensive players were college teammates of Foster's.

Multiple people in the organization have said that the Redskins knew they'd be criticized for claiming Foster. Allen reiterated that belief.

"We knew there would be assumption of guilt," Allen said.

The Redskins also know Foster might never play for them, depending on what happens legally and with the NFL. Foster was cleared earlier this year of a similar charge when the same victim recanted her story.

If Foster does play, Allen said he doesn't know whether his play will outweigh the public relations hit.

"We're going to see," he said. "We are not trying to put a thumb on the scale. We'll let it play out."

Allen also said that regardless of what happens, the team will provide Foster the necessary support.

"I like what we have in the organization to help someone," Allen said. "If he never plays for us, we will help the young man with his future."