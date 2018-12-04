Colt McCoy's leg collides with Malcolm Jenkins in the second quarter and it is later revealed that McCoy broke his fibula on the play. (0:30)

PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy fractured the lower part of his right fibula Monday night, resulting in Mark Sanchez taking over in only his second game with the franchise.

McCoy will miss the rest of the season, Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed to ESPN's Lisa Salters.

McCoy was injured on a scramble on the final play of the first quarter. His leg whipped over as he was being tackled and hit Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. McCoy finished the final two plays of the series, and with the defense on the field, he walked around on the sideline and was then escorted to the locker room.

On Sanchez's first play from scrimmage, he handed off to running back Adrian Peterson, who took the ball 90 yards for a touchdown.

Editor's Picks Redskins' Allen explains decision to claim Foster Redskins president Bruce Allen said the team conducted its own inquiry into linebacker Reuben Foster, and that led them to believe that there's more to his story than has been reported, according to Monday Night Football's Lisa Salters.

McCoy's injury left Sanchez as Washington's only quarterback. The Redskins signed Sanchez after starter Alex Smith broke his leg in Week 11 and was lost for the season. Sanchez had not played in a game since the Dallas Cowboys' 2016 season finale, in which he completed 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards and two interceptions in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

The Redskins signed Sanchez in part because Kevin O'Connell, Washington's passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh both were with him in New York; O'Connell, a former quarterback, played for the Jets with Sanchez. Redskins offensive line coach Bill Callahan also was on that Jets staff.

The Redskins felt their familiarity with Sanchez would ease his transition. They also liked that he is 4-2 in playoff games, giving him experience in tense situations.