Adrian Peterson finds a hole in the Eagles' defense and trucks 90 yards for the score, tying Jim Brown for fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns. (0:36)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Redskins felt an 11-day layoff would refresh running back Adrian Peterson. He then showed just how fresh he was on one second-quarter carry, establishing a new career high for himself and the Redskins.

From his own 10-yard line, Peterson ran through the middle and then cut to his left -- and wasn't touched on a 90-yard touchdown. It's the longest run of his career and the longest rushing touchdown in Washington's history. Peterson, 33, became the oldest player with a 90-yard touchdown run since the 1970 merger.

"You know, as the play developed, I saw the rotation; I saw the blitz coming off of the right side. I knew I wanted to be patient, press it and see what presented itself," Peterson said in describing the play. "I kind of predetermined it would be the cutback or just straight ahead A/B gap. For me, once I took my steps, it was about being patient and seeing how it developed. Trent [Williams] and [Jonathan Cooper] did a great job on the backside sealing it off; I was just able to bounce around, and once I broke free from the arm tackle, it was lights-out in my eyes."

Despite the 90-yard run, Peterson did not break 100 yards for the game. He finished with 98 yards on nine carries in Washington's 28-13 loss.

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, Peterson is only the second player since the merger to have a 90-yard run in a game and fail to rush for 100 yards in that same game; he joins Herschel Walker, then with the Eagles, in a 1994 game against the Falcons.

Peterson's scoring run tied him with Jim Brown for fifth place on the NFL's all-time list with 106 rushing touchdowns. It also gave Peterson his 16th career touchdown run of at least 50 yards, snapping a tie with Barry Sanders for most in NFL history.

"I definitely looked up to Jim Brown -- it's a guy that inspires me," Peterson said. "And to be able to tie, you said tie? A smile came to my face when you said that; I didn't know. He is definitely one of the guys when I look on the list, that's a guy I want to surpass him. He paved the way. Arguably the greatest running back to ever play the game."

Peterson had managed just 171 yards rushing in his past four games, with the Redskins losing three of them. The Redskins reduced his practice load after losing at Dallas on Thanksgiving, as Peterson did not work until Friday. He has been dealing with a bad shoulder in addition to various leg issues, but he has not yet missed a game. The Redskins also hoped the return of Chris Thompson on Monday would help reduce the burden on Peterson.

Peterson gained more yards on that one carry than he had in the past two games combined (86). He now has three rushes of 40 yards or more, one fewer than he had in 2014-17 total. And he hit a max speed of 20.84 miles per hour, according to NextGen Stats data -- his fastest speed in the past three seasons.

Peterson also became the oldest player with multiple 50-yard touchdown runs this season. He ran 64 yards for a TD vs. the New York Giants in Week 8.