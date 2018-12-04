HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have activated running back D'Onta Foreman from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday.

Foreman tore his Achilles last November and had been on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

In his rookie season in 2017, Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries. His two scores came in the Nov. 19 victory over the Cardinals, when he suffered the season-ending injury. The running back was sharing carries with Lamar Miller at the time of his injury and was expected to be an important part of the running game in his return this season.

The Texans have had a lot of success running the ball lately, rushing for a franchise-record 281 yards in Week 12 and 187 yards in Week 13. Miller has run for more than 100 yards in each game. If Foreman is active during games moving forward, he could help spell Miller and contribute on early downs.

Last month, Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett complimented Foreman, saying he thinks his return could take Houston's running backs to the next level.

"For his size, he has good speed," Barrett said. "I think he runs with great pad level as well, which is always leaning forward -- falling forward I should say. It complements what we do on offense with the other two guys as well."

In a corresponding move, Houston waived cornerback Natrell Jamerson from the active roster.