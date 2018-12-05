        <
          Packers fire associate head coach Winston Moss, who had been with club since 2006

          11:04 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Two days after he was named interim head coach, Joe Philbin fired a longtime member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff.

          Associate head coach Winston Moss, who also coached outside linebackers, was let go on Tuesday. The decision was Philbin's.

          "We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years," Philbin said in a statement. "We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward."

          It's not unusual for an interim head coach to make changes to the staff. Moss was part of Mike McCarthy's original staff in Green Bay in 2006. McCarthy was fired on Sunday after the Packers lost to the Cardinals and fell to 4-7-1.

          Moss, who interviewed for several NFL head-coaching jobs, including with the Lions last January, was passed over for the interim job despite having the title of associate head coach.

          Earlier on Tuesday he tweeted what he thought the Packers needed in a head coach.

          Moss put up an unusually combative public front, so much so that the Packers stopped putting him in front of the media this season despite making all members of the coaching staff available on a regular basis.

          In his last news conference this offseason, he was asked why he was so unhelpful and he answered, "I can't help you."

