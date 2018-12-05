METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson helped kick off the holiday season right by surprising more than 400 Walmart customers with a random act of kindness.

She paid off nearly $100,000 on a total of 408 layaway orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store in New Orleans, as the New Orleans Advocate first reported. Customers were surprised when they went to pay off their orders that the bills had already been taken care of.

The gesture was a spur-of-the-moment decision by Benson, who took over as owner of both the Saints and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans this year following the death of her husband, Tom Benson.

The Saints declined comment, allowing the gesture to stand on its own.