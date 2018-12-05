NFL Live discusses the breaking news that Emmanuel Sanders may have torn his Achilles in practice. John Fox says it's a "huge blow to the Broncos." (1:43)

The Denver Broncos believe that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles during practice on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team's medical staff will conduct tests on Sanders to confirm the injury.

"It didn't look good," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said.

Sanders was helped to the locker room by trainers just before the end of the open period during practice.

Sanders was running routes for the quarterbacks to get throws in when he went down on a short route. Sanders took his helmet off immediately, rolled it away from him and trainers checked his left ankle/lower leg.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he leads the Broncos with 71 receptions and 868 yards this season. He also has four touchdown receptions for Denver, which has won three straight games to move to 6-6 on the season.

Sanders' 71 catches are his most since he had 101 in his first season with the Broncos in 2014.

Denver traded receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans before the trading deadline and will have to rely on rookie Courtland Sutton (28 receptions, 558 yards, 3 TDs) as its top target if the tests confirm Sanders' injury.