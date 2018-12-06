Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 14

NFL Live discusses the breaking news that Emmanuel Sanders may have torn his Achilles in practice. John Fox says it's a "huge blow to the Broncos." (1:43)

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 14.

AFC EAST

Rookie cornerback Taron Johnson underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday morning and is out indefinitely, coach Sean McDermott said. Johnson, a fourth-round pick, injured the shoulder in Week 1 and has played through it until now, when the Bills decided surgery would be best in order to get him ready for the offseason program. He will be replaced at slot cornerback by veteran safety Rafael Bush. -- Mike Rodak

Cornerback Xavien Howard suffered a knee injury Sunday and didn't practice on Wednesday. Coach Adam Gase said he's week-to-week, indicating he's likely to miss Sunday's game vs. the Patriots. Howard is the NFL's interception leader with seven, and the Dolphins' brightest spot this season. Danny Amendola returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing last Sunday's game with a knee injury, and he looks on track to play vs. his former team. -- Cameron Wolfe

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is back on the injury report as a limited participant (back, ankle) after playing all but two snaps over the past two games. He took a big hit over the middle in the second half of Sunday's win over the Vikings, and now the question is whether there are any lingering effects from it that limit his availability and workload going forward. Gronkowski hasn't met with reporters since the game. Meanwhile, No. 2 TE Dwayne Allen, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, seems to be moving with a greater comfort level in the limited snapshot reporters saw of practice. That could be an indication he's getting closer to a return within the next week or so. -- Mike Reiss

Sam Darnold, sidelined for three games with a foot strain, is expected to start Sunday against the Bills. On Wednesday, the rookie was a full participant in practice for the first time since his Nov. 4 injury. Because of the rust factor, he'll need the support of a strong running game, but No. 1 back Isaiah Crowell is nursing a toe injury. Chances are he will play, but his effectiveness could be a question. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Joe Flacco moved around better in Wednesday's practice, but he remains limited. Until Flacco can fully participate, the expectation is Lamar Jackson will keep the starting job. Outside of quarterback, the most notable injury is cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been among the Ravens' best defenders during their three-game winning streak. He injured his groin at the end of last Sunday's game. That could prove to be a big factor for the Baltimore secondary going against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs. The Ravens would have to rely more on Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young. -- Jamison Hensley

A.J. Green is just the latest in a series of Bengals players to go on IR, and the injuries don't appear to be letting up. Vontaze Burfict went out with a concussion against the Broncos, Dre Kirkpatrick had a walking boot on, and left tackle Cordy Glenn has a back issue. All three have missed games at various points during the season, which has become one long run of injuries in Cincinnati. -- Katherine Terrell

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, and the longer he doesn't practice the less likely it is he plays Sunday. The Browns also are awaiting word on an MRI on the biceps of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. -- Pat McManamon

Running back James Conner is rigorously rehabbing a sprained ankle in hopes of returning for Week 15 against the Patriots. Conner was not in the locker room or the practice field. In addition, right tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) is in danger of missing his seventh straight game. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans activated running back D'Onta Foreman from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week, the day before his 21-day practice window ended. While coach Bill O'Brien said Foreman showed promise in practice, the running back is still working to get into football and "contact shape." O'Brien said the team wanted to bring Foreman back in the hope that "eventually he can help us win a game." -- Sarah Barshop

T.Y. Hilton did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville. The injury appeared to be pretty severe initially, given the way Hilton remained on the ground for some time after getting hurt. But he missed only one snap before returning to the game. Hilton has missed only four games in his seven-year career with the Colts. -- Mike Wells

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey nearly didn't play last week because of a knee injury, but ended up with one of the best performances of his career. Even though the Jags have a short week, Ramsey will be able to play against the Titans on Thursday. He has dealt with knee soreness off and on all season, but has still played at a high level and the team has been smart about managing his practice workload. -- Michael DiRocco

The Titans escaped Sunday's game with no real injury worries. Cornerback Adoree Jackson injured his left wrist when he dove to break up a pass intended for Jets wideout Robbie Anderson. Jackson had it taped up and returned to the field on the next series. Tennessee listed Jackson as a limited participant for its light practice on Monday, but he will be good to go in a short week when the Titans face the Jaguars on Thursday. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

In a week when cornerback Chris Harris Jr. suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's win over the Bengals, the Broncos lost another Pro Bowl player to injury when wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a torn left Achilles tendon during Wednesday's practice. The injury ends Sanders' season and he currently leads the team in catches (71), yards receiving (868) and receiving touchdowns (four). His injury will force the Broncos to lean on their rookie class all the more, including Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, who are the likely starters now. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs could have wide receiver Sammy Watkins back for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Chiefs survived nicely without him against Oakland last week, when they scored 40 points. But the Ravens will be a stiffer test. Watkins missed two of the past three games because of a sore foot and was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. -- Adam Teicher

Running back Melvin Gordon went through a light workout on the side Wednesday, but still appears a ways out from returning to the field after suffering a sprained right knee a week ago that forced him to miss the game against Pittsburgh in Week 13. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said evaluating Gordon's ability to change directions and protect himself in team drills will be an important indicator of whether the Wisconsin product is ready for game days. "Melvin's getting better," Lynn said. "He ran around on the side for the first time today, so he's getting better." -- Eric D. Williams

While running back Doug Martin tweaked a knee in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs, he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Still, the Raiders signed free agent C.J. Anderson as insurance should Martin not be able to go against the Steelers this coming weekend. "We've got four games left to play and the Steelers blitz almost every play," said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. "We needed a back. Fortunately for us, C.J. Anderson was available and we're happy to have him." -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Cole Beasley said he was able to go through a full practice, although at less than full speed, but he said he will be good to go this week against Philadelphia. Given the Eagles' health issues in the secondary, having Beasley will be a great benefit to Dak Prescott. Another benefit would be the return of left tackle Tyron Smith, who has missed the past two games with a stinger. Smith was in full pads for the early part of Wednesday's practice before going off for rehab once the full workout began. There is optimism he can play, but he will need to get some work in practice in order to see if he doesn't have a recurrence of the stinger issue. -- Todd Archer

Evan Engram (hamstring) didn't play in either of the past two games. He didn't practice last week. This week is more promising. He was back on the practice field Wednesday in a limited capacity and said earlier in the day he felt good. There is a chance he returns this Sunday against the Redskins. -- Jordan Raanan

Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan's return to the lineup following offseason surgery for a herniated disk was interrupted by back spasms that sidelined him Monday against the Cowboys. The next couple of days will be key for him. It sounds as though CB Jalen Mills (foot) could miss another week, leaving it up to the likes of Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas to contend with Amari Cooper. -- Tim McManus

It seems as if half the Redskins' roster is an injury question. But there are two who stand out: center Chase Roullier and defensive end Matt Ioannidis. Roullier did not practice due to a knee injury Wednesday, and there's concern about his availability for Sunday's game vs. the Giants. If he can't play, the Redskins would be starting two new guards and a center in front of quarterback Mark Sanchez. It's not ideal. Ioannidis missed the Eagles game with a calf injury, and also did not practice. He did work on the side with trainers. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) said on Wednesday that he expects to play Sunday night against the Rams. The Bears have been extra cautious with Trubisky's injured shoulder, but the 24-year-old quarterback received medical clearance to resume throwing last Friday. Barring another setback, Trubisky is scheduled to have a full week of practice leading up to the all-important Rams game. Bears coach Matt Nagy also said on Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate defensive lineman Akiem Hicks being hindered this week by his Achilles tendon injury. -- Jeff Dickerson

Kerryon Johnson (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through. His status remains unclear heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Matthew Stafford (back) also merits some concern. Whether he practices Thursday will be a big key in forecasting his status for Sunday. Linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) also did not practice. If Kennard can't play, Eli Harold will get a lot of work. -- Michael Rothstein

The right side of the offensive line, which couldn't finish Sunday's game against the Cardinals, was still sidelined on Wednesday. Both right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Byron Bell sustained knee injuries. Also, cornerback Kevin King appeared set to return last week from a lingering hamstring injury but was a surprise inactive and then didn't practice again Wednesday, an indication there was a significant setback. -- Rob Demovsky

Given their upcoming game on Monday Night Football, the Vikings don't get underway with practice until Thursday, so we won't see an official injury report until then. When they reconvene for the week, it's likely that they'll remain without cornerback Trae Waynes, who sustained his second concussion in just over two months and could be sidelined for the Seattle game. Xavier Rhodes' hamstring isn't 100 percent just yet, and it'll be interesting to see how Stefon Diggs' knee injury affects prep for the Seahawks. The swelling he dealt with before the Patriots game didn't keep him from playing, but we really didn't get to see how much that injury was hindering the wide receiver given how intensely he was shadowed by Stephon Gilmore. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Julio Jones popped up on the injury report with a foot injury and did not practice Wednesday. The level of concern is unknown, considering coach Dan Quinn did not mention Jones' injury when asked in the morning about the health of the team. Jones did come out of last Sunday's game against the Ravens and seemed a little hobbled, but he finished the contest. His status will be worth monitoring heading into the game against Green Bay. -- Vaughn McClure

Guard Trai Turner did not practice Wednesday with a neck injury that forced him out of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, but coach Ron Rivera feels good about the Pro Bowler's chances to play Sunday against the Browns. Backup center Tyler Larsen would be a candidate to replace Turner. Backup guard Amini Silatolu left Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. -- David Newton

Wide receiver Michael Thomas did not participate in team drills Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but he was present for the early portion of practice open to the media. Obviously he would be a huge loss for the Saints if he is out or limited -- especially considering how inexperienced they are at the WR position behind him. But it's still early in the practice week. On the bright side, standout LT Terron Armstead returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing the past three games with a pectoral injury. Armstead said he is trying to work toward playing Sunday at Tampa Bay. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) also practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. -- Mike Triplett

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson isn't practicing due to a thumb injury. He had a cast on his thumb last week, and was unable to catch the ball. Safety Justin Evans aggravated his toe injury and is back in a walking boot. Fellow safety Isaiah Johnson also missed practice and is in the concussion protocol. Cornerbacks Brent Grimes (knee) and M.J. Stewart (foot) were both full participants in practice after missing last week's game, an encouraging sign considering the Bucs finished that game without all five of their starting defensive backs. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Linebacker Deone Bucannon missed another practice with a chest injury Wednesday, extending his streak of missed practices to seven. He has missed the past two games and could be on pace to miss a third this week against the Lions. If Bucannon continues to miss games, Gerald Hodges will continue to get reps in his place. -- Josh Weinfuss

Backup RB Malcolm Brown suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday against the Lions and is expected to be out for an indefinite amount of time, possibly for the season. Second-year pro Justin Davis and rookie John Kelly will be tasked with backing up Todd Gurley II, and filling Brown's spots on special teams. -- Lindsey Thiry

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has already ruled running back Matt Breida (ankle) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) out this week because of injuries suffered against Seattle last week. While he's not returning from an injury, receiver Marquise Goodwin is back in the building after missing a couple of games dealing with a personal issue. Without Breida, the Niners will again look to rookie Jeff Wilson Jr. to handle the majority of the running back reps. -- Nick Wagoner

Pete Carroll said at the start of the week that linebacker K.J. Wright has yet to resume running as he continues to work his way back from his lingering knee injury, which points to Wright missing his fourth straight game and 10th of the season. The good news for the Seahawks: Mychal Kendricks, who replaced Wright for three games earlier in the season, is back from his suspension and is in line to play Monday night against Minnesota. Kendricks has been allowed to practice with Seattle the past two weeks. "He looked great in the last two weeks, so we don't have any hesitation that he can play a full game," Carroll said. -- Brady Henderson