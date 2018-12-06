        <
          Julius Peppers, Von Miller, Vernon Davis among 32 Man of Year finalists

          9:17 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Veterans Julius Peppers, Von Miller and Vernon Davis are among the 32 nominees announced Thursday for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

          Unlike in the past, when three finalists were selected before a recipient was chosen, one player from every NFL team is a finalist. All will be recognized and participate in NFL functions during Super Bowl week. The Man of the Year will be revealed at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press' individual NFL awards are announced, on Feb. 2 in Atlanta.

          The Man of the Year is honored for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 for the Hall of Fame running back.

          "The Man of the Year Award gives us the opportunity to acknowledge 32 exemplary players whose commitment to excellence extends on and off the field," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "This year's nominees have used their platforms to transform communities across the country. We are proud of their work and celebrate their dedication and impact through this award."

          A total of $500,000 will be donated in the name of the 2018 recipient, with $250,000 going to Character Playbook, the NFL and United Way's digital character education program. An additional donation of $250,000 will be made to the charity of the winner's choice.

          The other 31 finalists will receive a donation of $50,000 in their name to expand Character Playbook, and an additional donation of up to $50,000 to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation, United Way Worldwide, and Nationwide, the presenter of the Walter Payton Award.

          The five current players who have won the award -- Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt -- wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys. All 2018 finalists will wear a Man of the Year helmet decal beginning this week through the end of the season.

          The finalists:

          Arizona Cardinals -- Antoine Bethea

          Atlanta Falcons -- Grady Jarrett

          Baltimore Ravens -- Brandon Carr

          Buffalo Bills -- Lorenzo Alexander

          Carolina Panthers -- Julius Peppers

          Chicago Bears -- Trey Burton

          Cincinnati Bengals -- Carlos Dunlap

          Cleveland Browns -- Christian Kirksey

          Dallas Cowboys -- Dak Prescott

          Denver Broncos -- Von Miller

          Detroit Lions -- Matthew Stafford

          Green Bay Packers -- Kenny Clark

          Houston Texans -- Whitney Mercilus

          Indianapolis Colts -- Jabaal Sheard

          Jacksonville Jaguars -- Blake Bortles

          Kansas City Chiefs -- Dustin Colquitt

          Los Angeles Chargers -- Corey Liuget

          Los Angeles Rams -- Andrew Whitworth

          Miami Dolphins -- Kenny Stills

          Minnesota Vikings -- Kyle Rudolph

          New England Patriots -- Devin McCourty

          New Orleans Saints -- Mark Ingram

          New York Giants -- Michael Thomas

          New York Jets -- Kelvin Beachum

          Oakland Raiders -- Marshawn Lynch

          Philadelphia Eagles -- Chris Long

          Pittsburgh Steelers -- Cameron Heyward

          San Francisco 49ers -- Robbie Gould

          Seattle Seahawks -- K.J. Wright

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Gerald McCoy

          Tennessee Titans -- Jurrell Casey

          Washington Redskins -- Vernon Davis

