The Washington Redskins issued a statement Thursday requesting privacy for Alex Smith and his family as the quarterback continues his recovery from a serious leg injury suffered in a November game.

"On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans," the statement said. "Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family's request for privacy at this time."

The statement followed a series of reports about the severity of the injury Smith sustained in the Redskins' 23-21 loss.

Smith, 34, suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the injury was a compound spiral fracture and that Smith faced a "lengthy rehab." Redskins coach Jay Gruden, commenting the day after the injury, said Smith did not suffer any ligament damage and put a recovery timeframe at six to eight months.