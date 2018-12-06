ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson had a simple request from his kids. They wanted to play with the new football he had just brought home. But it happened to be the one he carried when he scored and tied Jim Brown on the all-time rushing touchdown list Monday night.

He gave them other footballs used as he moved up the standings.

"I was like, 'No not this one,'" Peterson said. "'You got 101, 102. You guys got those balls. But I'm keeping this one.'"

That's because tying Brown with his 106th career rushing touchdown meant more to Peterson than other players he's leapfrogged in the record books. Peterson scored on a 90-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peterson sits ninth on the all-time rushing yardage list, having passed Marshall Faulk, Tony Dorsett and Brown this season. Peterson is 127 yards behind another childhood idol, Eric Dickerson, for eighth place.

On his touchdown carry Monday, Peterson also passed Barry Sanders for the most touchdown runs of 50 yards or more with 16. For the first time, Monday's feat caused him to pause and enjoy what he had done.

"I'd probably say that's my first time really sitting back and, 'Wow, that was big,'" he said of tying Brown.

"Separating myself from Barry Sanders ... put a big smile on my face as well, something I sit around thinking about, too. Barry's a guy that I look up to still and looked up to growing up, just admired the way he played the game, his approach and how he handled himself. He's been an idol and inspiration for me. Yeah, I have had time to let it soak in and enjoy the moment."

Peterson, who has rushed for 856 yards and seven touchdowns this season, will have it tougher Sunday against the New York Giants. The Redskins will start their third pair of guards this season, and center Chase Roullier has been dealing with a knee injury.

"Just hit the guy in front of you," Peterson said of what the offensive linemen need to do. "We'll be OK as long as the guys are protecting the quarterback. The run game will be fine."