NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry exploded for a 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Henry's run tied Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett for the longest run in NFL history.

It also was the first 99-yard touchdown from scrimmage since New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz caught a 99-yard touchdown pass in Week 16 of the 2011 season against the New York Jets, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Henry totaled 81 yards after contact as he stiff-armed Jaguars linebacker Leon Jacobs and cornerback A.J. Bouye to the ground on the run. Before Thursday, Henry's longest run this season was only 16 yards.

The touchdown was Henry's second of the game, and he added two more in the third quarter as the Titans built a 30-2 lead.

Going into Thursday's game, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama led the Titans with 474 rushing yards on 128 carries -- an average of 3.7 yards per attempt -- and five touchdowns.

The Titans also suffered a loss on Henry's long gain. Tight end Jonnu Smith sustained a knee injury and was taken to the locker room. He was subsequently ruled out for the game.