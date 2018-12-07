Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi choose between the Panthers and Browns for their Week 14 matchup. (1:13)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have ruled place-kicker Graham Gano, whose knee in his plant leg has been sore the past few weeks, out for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

The Panthers on Friday signed Chandler Catanzaro, most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to replace Gano.

Gano told ESPN after Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay that the knee has been bothering him. He kicked against the Bucs because the knee felt better, but after missing the past two days of practice the Panthers opted to sit him.

"I really don't know a lot about it," coach Ron Rivera said. "I do know he was ill with a sore knee the last couple of days. Yesterday when he kicked, he came up and said it was really bothering him."

Rivera was unsure if the injury would have a long-term impact on the career of Gano, who in March signed a four-year, $17 million deal that made him the league's second-highest-paid kicker based on an average salary of $4.25 million.

Gano struggled two weeks ago, missing an extra point and 52-yard field goal in a 20-19 loss to Detroit. Earlier this season, he made a 63-yard game-winning field goal against the New York Giants.

Gano has converted 14 of 16 field goal attempts this season and is 30 of 33 on extra points.

Catanzaro made 11 of 15 field goals in nine games for the Bucs before being released in November after missing two kicks against Washington.

He made 25 of 30 field goal attempts for the Jets in 2017, including a 57-yard make that was the longest in team history. The former Clemson star was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014 by Arizona, where he hit his first 17 field goals to tie the NFL record for most consecutive makes to start a career.

He has a career field goal percentage of 83.2, making 114 of 137 attempts.

Cantanzaro grew up in nearby Greenville, South Carolina, and made 31 of 33 field goals in his last two seasons at Clemson.

The Panthers, will in the NFC wild-card hunt, are in a must-win situation against Cleveland after losing their last four games to fall to 6-6.