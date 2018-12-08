The Philadelphia Eagles have placed cornerback Jalen Mills on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Mills suffered a foot injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in late October and hasn't played since.

The Eagles were holding out hope that with rehab, Mills would be able to rejoin the team at some point later in the season, but that is no longer the case.

Philadelphia will be without three of its four original starting members of the secondary for the rest of the season. Safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Ronald Darby are on IR as well.

The team promoted defensive tackle Bruce Hector to the active roster.