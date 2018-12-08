Tony York, the son of San Francisco 49ers owners Denise DeBartolo York and John York and the brother of CEO Jed York, has died at age 35, the team announced Saturday.

Editor's Picks Kyle Shanahan gets what-might-have-been return to face Broncos With his father having won two Super Bowls in Denver, the 49ers' coach will always have a tie to Denver. This week he gets the chance to go back.

No cause of death was given in the team's statement.

"With deep sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved son and brother, Tony. Although our hearts are quite heavy at this time, we have so many special memories shared with him to carry us forward," the York family said in a statement. "Tony will forever be remembered as a bright, spirited entrepreneur with an unmatched passion to serve others who could brighten a room with his personality and sense of humor. Tony, we love you."

Tony York was an entrepreneur and a philanthropist.

He earned letters in football and baseball at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio.