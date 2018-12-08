Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes gets in an argument with a game official after a loss to the Dolphins. (0:22)

The NFL fined Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes $53,482 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of his confrontation with umpire Roy Ellison following last Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The league on Tuesday placed Ellison on administrative leave as it continues to review the matter. Hughes will not be suspended, a source previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Referees Association said Wednesday that it expected Ellison to be cleared.

"Video from last week's game shows [Ellison] was verbally threatened by a player who has a well-documented history of abusive language and inappropriate actions towards our officials," NFLRA executive director Scott Green said in a statement. "While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the League during its review and will ensure that Roy's rights are protected during this process."

Video showed Hughes yelling at an official in the tunnel of Hard Rock Stadium after Buffalo's 21-17 loss to Miami. Hughes accused the official of calling him a "b----." He was later restrained by a team staff member and a teammate as he continued to shout at the official, "I'll catch you!"

Ellison, in his 16th year as an NFL official, was previously suspended one game without pay in 2013 for allegedly making a profane and derogatory statement to Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams.

Following that 2013 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams said Ellison cussed him out during a Redskins drive late in the first half, an accusation teammates backed. Williams said Ellison walked by him after a play and called him a "garbage-ass, disrespectful m-----f-----."

Hughes denied Sunday's confrontation to reporters in the locker room shortly after. He also said he did "not recall" whether an official called him a "b----" during the game.