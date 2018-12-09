        <
          Jim Harbaugh says he won't leave Michigan for NFL: 'We have big plans here'

          Schefter: Harbaugh staying at Michigan (0:38)

          Adam Schefter says Jim Harbaugh has confirmed that he will remain the head coach at Michigan. (0:38)

          12:26 PM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
          Jim Harbaugh said he will not leave Michigan to return to coaching in the NFL, emphasizing that he has "big plans" at Ann Arbor.

          "This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh told ESPN this weekend. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda.

          "But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

          Harbaugh said he has spent the past week recruiting in multiple states and has not spoken to any NFL teams. But he is aware of the speculation connecting him to NFL teams, as has been the case during each of his four years at Michigan.

          "I can't be any more clear about this -- it's not true," Harbaugh said. "I'm not going anywhere."

          Harbaugh is 38-13 in his four years at Michigan and coached the Wolverines to a 10-2 record this season. Michigan finished at No. 7 overall in the College Football Playoff rankings and will face No. 10 Florida on Dec. 29 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

          Harbaugh, who turns 55 later this month, went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the 49ers and coached San Francisco to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII before returning to the college ranks in 2015 to coach at Michigan, his alma mater.

