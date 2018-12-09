Miami pulled off a miracle against the Patriots. Kansas City needed overtime to take down the Ravens. And bad losses for the Panthers and Redskins have both teams nearly out of the playoff picture.

All that and more in Week 14's biggest takeaways from NFL Nation.

The Saints (10-2) appear to have gotten their mojo back with a 25-0 run over the final 20 minutes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The offense completely flopped for six-plus quarters -- in Tampa and in Week 13 at Dallas -- before a late explosion on Sunday. Combined with how well the Saints' defense has been playing over the past month, New Orleans is still in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed as the Saints head toward another date with a division rival next Monday night at Carolina. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs (5-8) couldn't have put together a better game plan to stop Drew Brees and the Saints, and it was working, holding New Orleans to just 3 points in the first half. But the Bucs' offensive line let them down with destructive penalties and protection issues. Jameis Winston struggled to connect with receivers. Cairo Santos missed two field goals. A blocked punt by Taysom Hill in the third quarter is when things really unraveled -- the Saints scored 25 unanswered from there. "I think that overall, the blocked punt switched that momentum," wide receiver Adam Humphries said. "We didn't respond well to that adversity." -- Jenna Laine

The Chiefs (11-2) can win with grit rather than flash. That should serve them well in a difficult two-game stretch that begins with Thursday night's home game against the Chargers. The Chiefs might not be able to overwhelm the Chargers and Seahawks, their Week 16 opponents, with offensive might. But they have the will to overcome what's put in front of them, as they showed in Sunday's win against the Ravens. -- Adam Teicher

play 1:43 Chiefs rally to win in OT behind Mahomes' big day The Kansas City Chiefs rally to beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in overtime as Patrick Mahomes throws for 377 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

The Ravens (7-6) are now tied for the AFC's No. 6 seed, but they feel they made a statement in taking the Chiefs to overtime. Lamar Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time in his career, and the NFL's No. 1 defense held Kansas City to a season low in points. Baltimore has to have the mentality that it needs to win out in order to end a three-year playoff drought, starting with Sunday's home game against the Bucs. -- Jamison Hensley

Indianapolis' victory to end Houston's nine-game winning streak coupled with Baltimore's overtime loss to Kansas City has the Colts (7-6) in a four-way tie for the final playoff spot with three games to go. "Right now, what we're focused on is next week [against Dallas]," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "That's all that matters. We talked about it before this last game; we do have a goal of going 4-0 in the fourth quarter [of the season]." -- Mike Wells

The Texans (9-4) missed an opportunity to gain ground in the AFC playoff race. Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense were not consistent, playing "terrible" on first down, according to coach Bill O'Brien, and going 5-of-13 on third down. Houston snapped its nine-game winning streak, but has the chance to clinch the AFC South next week with a victory on Saturday against the Jets and losses by the Colts and Titans. -- Sarah Barshop

"I think there's a lot of fight left in this squad." That's what Aaron Rodgers said after the Packers' victory over the Falcons in the first game of the post-Mike McCarthy era. Indeed, they showed more spark than a week earlier during a listless performance in the loss to Arizona that ended up being McCarthy's final game. But while the Packers are 1-0 in the Joe Philbin era, they're still just 5-7-1 and barely alive for the playoffs with three games to go. -- Rob Demovsky

The Falcons simply aren't getting the message from their coach after dropping their fifth straight game and falling to 4-9 on the season. Dan Quinn preached winning the turnover margin, executing better on offense and playing disciplined football after last week's loss to the Ravens. Well, Matt Ryan had a pick-six, there was a botched snap fumbled over to the Packers, and the Falcons had 13 penalties for 101 yards. Now they can't even finish .500. -- Vaughn McClure

The Dolphins are making a playoff push, and they keep finding a way to win despite mounting injuries. "There's no quit in me and there's no quit in this team," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. Miami is 7-6 and tied for the 6-seed in the AFC, and despite a difficult road game at Minnesota upcoming, the Dolphins have proved they shouldn't be counted out to make the playoffs. -- Cameron Wolfe

play 0:20 Belichick: 'Obviously that's a real disappointing ending' Bill Belichick admits that even though the game came down to one play, the Patriots made multiple mistakes throughout.

A questionable coaching decision of putting the Hail Mary unit on the field for a final 69-yard Dolphins scoring play contributed to a shocking loss, which had players saying in the locker room that the team's character would be tested heading into next Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. Could a crushing loss like this sink the team? "I certainly don't believe so," captain Matthew Slater said. -- Mike Reiss

Football is starting to be fun again in Cleveland. Baker Mayfield has thrown for more than 500 yards and two touchdowns in his past six quarters, and the Browns' win over Carolina gives them three wins in four games. At 5-7-1, do the Browns dare think playoffs? "Always thinking playoffs, man," cornerback T.J. Carrie said. "That's why you play the game." -- Pat McManamon

The Panthers (6-7) have three games remaining, but it's time to start looking ahead to next season after Sunday's loss to Cleveland. While they're still mathematically alive for a wild-card spot, a five-game losing streak with New Orleans up next and twice in the last three weeks makes any hope seem slim to none. This simply is not a sound team fundamentally. Losses to lower-echelon teams such as the Browns, Lions and Buccaneers during this skid reinforce that. While coach Ron Rivera doesn't appear in imminent danger of being replaced, it doesn't bode well that the defense continued to make the same mistakes with him calling the plays. -- David Newton

Saquon Barkley proved Sunday that the Giants' offense should revolve around him. They scored 40 points without Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup during a demolition of the Redskins. It was in large part because of Barkley, who had 170 rushing yards, including a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. That opened up the passing game and allowed the Giants (5-8) to reach 40 points for the first time since 2015. "We have to keep doing that," wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. It also made it clear that the Giants' offense operates best around Barkley. -- Jordan Raanan

The Redskins (6-7) have lost four consecutive games and are in playoff contention on paper only. They will be starting their fourth quarterback this season in Week 15 at Jacksonville. Their defense has shown no sign of turning its bad play around and looks nothing like the unit that started strongly. The Redskins have hit free-fall mode, and if they don't turn it around, no one in the organization -- from president on down -- should be spared speculation about their future. -- John Keim

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold provided a glimmer of hope amid the Jets' miserable 4-9 season, delivering the first fourth-quarter comeback win of his career. He made plays with his arm and legs, leading two long touchdown drives to snap a six-game losing streak. This was his signature win. -- Rich Cimini

play 1:35 Darnold outduels Allen in battle of rookie QBs Sam Darnold leads a fourth-quarter comeback and Josh Allen is picked off twice as the Jets beat the Bills 27-23.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen is setting records with his legs -- on Sunday, he became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to run for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games -- but as the No. 7 overall pick said after a loss to the Jets, the records don't matter if Buffalo (4-9) isn't winning games. The Bills' offense needs more than only Allen's legs and likely won't get reinforcements until the offseason. -- Mike Rodak

The Titans found a way to get production from Derrick Henry as he rushed for a career-high 238 yards, including a 99-yard TD run. Running the football effectively in addition to playing suffocating defense is the formula for winning games in December. Being able to do both is a good sign for the Titans, who have to win next week on the road against the Giants to stay on pace for a wild-card spot. -- Turron Davenport

The Jaguars have lost four in a row and six of the past seven to the Titans, and they can't compete physically with Tennessee. How else to explain Henry's 238 yards and four rushing touchdowns, and the fact that the Jaguars managed just 60 rushing yards and gave up four sacks? The Jaguars' offensive and defensive lines were dominated, and that has been the case the past four times they've played. -- Mike DiRocco