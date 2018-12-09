Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has made multiple attempts this season to get former Dallas tight end Jason Witten to come out of retirement and help the Cowboys in their postseason push, league sources told ESPN.

Witten has resisted those overtures, some of which came in recent weeks, as tempting as it might have been to help his former team, sources said.

Dallas has struggled at the tight end position because of poor performance and injury, and Garrett was convinced that Witten could step right back in and become another asset on an offense that has come alive in recent weeks since the acquisition of wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Witten, however, ultimately is committed to the Monday Night Football booth and to his new craft as a broadcast analyst, according to sources.

Witten, 36, retired from football earlier this year after spending his entire 15-year career with the Cowboys. He finished his career second in NFL history in receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448) by a tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez in both categories.