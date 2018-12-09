GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Former Green Bay Packers associate head coach Winston Moss said the tweet he posted on Tuesday afternoon just hours before he was fired was not directed at anyone in the organization.

Ponder this... what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It's not the offensive guru trend, it's not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 4, 2018

"The tweet was directed at the Green Bay fans," Moss said Sunday on Fox's NFL pregame show. "It was not directed at anybody within the Packer organization, coach [Mike] McCarthy, Joe Philbin, Aaron Rodgers. The Packer Nation has a high standard. We developed and created a high standard, and this season has been somewhat disappointing. So I tried to give direction, I tried to give purpose and I tried to enlighten to say the least and give my opinion. So much for how that worked out."

When asked if he regretted it, he said: "Not at all. Not at all."

Moss was one of the original members of former coach McCarthy's staff in 2006. McCarthy was fired Sunday after the Packers fell to 4-7-1 following Sunday's home loss to the Cardinals.

Moss defended McCarthy.

"It didn't work out this year," Moss said. "But you go back throughout the course of when Aaron Rodgers got his shot starting in 2008, they have grown exponentially together. They have created one of the most dynamic duos in the National Football League. Aaron Rodgers is going to go on to be a Hall of Fame quarterback. Coach McCarthy's résumé speaks for itself. It didn't work out this year, but you cannot say that they haven't had a great run."

Moss claimed to have no knowledge of the dynamic between McCarthy and Rodgers, but when asked who should be the next Packers coach, Moss joked: "Aaron Rodgers has been the head coach for the last nine years." After a short pause, he added: "I'm just joking. Just joking."

"With that being said, that head coach has to be aware of not only the sensitivity of dealing with Aaron -- you have to address that," he added.

The Packers play their first game in the post-McCarthy era Sunday against the Falcons at Lambeau Field. It is the first game under Philbin, who has been promoted to interim coach after serving as offensive coordinator under McCarthy. Packers president Mark Murphy chose Philbin as his interim head coach over Moss despite Moss' title of associate head coach.

Sunday marked Moss' first public comments since June. The Packers stopped making Moss available as part of their regular availability with assistant coaches because he had become uncooperative during those sessions. He was the only member of the coaching staff who didn't take part in regularly scheduled interview sessions.