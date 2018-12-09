KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones on Sunday became the first player to record a sack in nine consecutive games in a single season since sacks became official in 1982.

Jones had a sack of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first quarter to extend his streak.

Jones failed to get a sack for the Chiefs in the first four games of the season. But he started his streak with a lone sack in Week 5 against Jacksonville and hasn't been shut out since.

Jones entered Week 14 with 10 sacks, second on the Chiefs behind linebacker Dee Ford, who had 10.5.