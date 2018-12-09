        <
        >

          Chiefs' Chris Jones sets record with sack in 9th straight game

          1:56 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones on Sunday became the first player to record a sack in nine consecutive games in a single season since sacks became official in 1982.

          Jones had a sack of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first quarter to extend his streak.

          Jones failed to get a sack for the Chiefs in the first four games of the season. But he started his streak with a lone sack in Week 5 against Jacksonville and hasn't been shut out since.

          Jones entered Week 14 with 10 sacks, second on the Chiefs behind linebacker Dee Ford, who had 10.5.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices