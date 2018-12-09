GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald finally caught Jerry Rice.

The Arizona Cardinals star receiver passed Rice on Sunday for most catches with one team in NFL history. Fitzgerald's 14-yard catch with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions gave him 1,282 catches in his 15 seasons with the Cardinals. Rice had 1,281 with the 49ers.

Fitzgerald was drafted by the Cardinals third overall in 2004. He's signed four contracts over his 15-year career with a handful of extensions added throughout.

Fitzgerald, 35, is in the last year of his current deal.