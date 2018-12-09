Ben Roethlisberger gets hit hard in the first half and is slow to up. He would sit most of the second half before returning in the 4th quarter. (0:24)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned late in the fourth quarter after suffering a rib injury against the Oakland Raiders.

Roethlisberger left the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium field with 10 seconds left in the second quarter after a 1-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster gave Pittsburgh a 14-10 lead. Backup Josh Dobbs started the second half, and Roethlisberger emerged from the tunnel early in the third quarter.

But after the Steelers lost the lead, Roethlisberger returned with less than six minutes left in the game and promptly restored his team's lead by driving them down the field and throwing another TD pass to Smith-Schuster.

Earlier in the game, Roethlisberger took a sack and another shot from the Raiders' defense. On one second-down throw in the red zone, Roethlisberger stayed down for a few seconds after a hit.

He was 18-of-22 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

The Steelers' offense struggled without him as Dobbs completed three of his first seven passes for 18 yards and an interception.

Despite knee injuries in 2015 and 2016, Roethlisberger has been largely healthy the past two seasons.

The Steelers play the New England Patriots next Sunday at Heinz Field in a matchup with major playoff implications.