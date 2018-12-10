Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman has been suspended two games for his hit on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy on Saturday night in Boston.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety called the play by Hyman a "late, forceful, high hit" that came well after McAvoy had played the puck.

The league also called it a "predatory hit," but cited Hyman's lack of previous fines or suspensions for the decision to suspend him only two games.

Hyman, in his third full NHL season, was given a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct on the play.

McAvoy was playing in just his second game back after missing 20 games with a concussion. He left Saturday's contest after the hit but returned to the bench late in the game and was active Sunday at Ottawa.