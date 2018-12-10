        <
        >

          Ole Miss' Greg Little, top-rated offensive tackle, to enter NFL draft

          2:14 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Ole Miss Rebels offensive tackle Greg Little will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

          The 6-foot-6, 325-pound junior announced his decision on Monday.

          ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay lists Little as the eighth-best draft-eligible prospect overall, and the No. 1 offensive lineman.

          Little was named First-Team All-SEC last week. He played in every game during his three seasons at Ole Miss, starting 29.

          Little joins Ole Miss underclassman wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf in declaring for the draft.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices