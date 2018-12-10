Ole Miss Rebels offensive tackle Greg Little will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound junior announced his decision on Monday.

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay lists Little as the eighth-best draft-eligible prospect overall, and the No. 1 offensive lineman.

Little was named First-Team All-SEC last week. He played in every game during his three seasons at Ole Miss, starting 29.

Little joins Ole Miss underclassman wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf in declaring for the draft.