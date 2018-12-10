ASHBURN, Virginia -- Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed suffered a strained big toe and might miss the rest of the season, coach Jay Gruden said Monday. It would be yet another blow to a Redskins offense that continues to lose starters.

Gruden said Reed would miss at least one week, but there's a chance he'll sit out the final three games. At 6-7, the Redskins remain alive for the postseason, but they've lost four consecutive games and five out of six.

"We’ll see if it’s one week, two weeks or the rest of the year," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of the toe strain to tight end Jordan Reed. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Gruden said it's not the same toe strain that plagued Reed the previous two years and required surgery on both big toes after the season. Reed missed 10 games last season because of the issues with his toe. He also developed problems with his hamstring and hip because of how he started to run to compensate for the toe injuries.

"There's a level of concern," Gruden said. "It's a pretty good strain on your big toe and obviously with the amount of cutting that he does we'll see if it's one week, two weeks or the rest of the year. We're not sure yet."

Reed injured his toe in the first quarter of Washington's 40-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Gruden said he hurt it on the first pass attempt to him, when Reed had to jump for a high throw and landed awkwardly. But there was another play on the third series in which he was run blocking and got rolled up a little, causing him to hobble afterward. He did not re-enter the game.

Reed has caught 54 passes for 558 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has played 13 games, the second most in his six-year career. Two weeks ago Reed said he was looking forward to reaching the offseason healthy so he could focus on training and conditioning rather than rehabilitating another injury.

If Reed doesn't return, he would be the sixth Redskins offensive starter lost for the season, starting in training camp with running back Derrius Guice.