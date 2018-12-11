Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner appeared to violate NFL rules Monday night before blocking a key field goal in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Referee Brad Allen initially threw a flag for leverage -- pushing off another player to gain height on a jump -- but then announced there was no foul. Allen did not immediately explain the reversal.

According to the rule book, it is illegal for a player to place "a hand or hands on a teammate or opponent to gain additional height to block or attempt to block an opponent's apparent kick, or in an attempt to jump through a gap to block an opponent's kick or apparent kick."

The penalty is considered unsportsmanlike conduct and carries a 15-yard walk-off.

When asked about the play, Wagner didn't seem to think he broke any rules.

"I tried to time it up; I got over it and made the block," Wagner said. "I'm an athlete, so I have just got to jump over people. It's not that big of a deal."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he missed the play and wasn't given an explanation, though he was told he couldn't challenge the ruling.

"Quite honestly, I didn't see it," Zimmer said. "I didn't see what happened. So, I was told what happened, but I don't know. I mean, you're not supposed to be able to pull guys down if that's what they did."

With the Seahawks leading 6-0, replays clearly showed Wagner putting his hands on the shoulders of teammates on both sides of him as he jumped into the backfield.

He then blocked Vikings place-kicker Dan Bailey's 47-yard attempt.

Had Allen enforced the rule, the Vikings would have received a first down at the Seahawks' 14-yard line with 5 minutes, 38 seconds remaining. Instead, the Seahawks gained possession at their 37-yard line and drove for a game-clinching touchdown.

Information from ESPN's Nick Wagoner was used in this report.