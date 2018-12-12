METAIRIE, La. -- Derek Newton is one step closer to making a remarkable recovery from tearing both of his patellar tendons in 2016 with the Houston Texans.

The veteran offensive lineman signed with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday to give them added depth after they placed veteran backup offensive lineman Michael Ola on injured reserve.

Newton has not played since suffering the catastrophic injury. The Texans released him in April after he spent the entire 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list.

Huge Congratulations to Derek Newton on signing a 2 year deal with the Saints. What an incredible journey after recovering from a double patellar injury. Groundbreaking comeback. Proud of you Newt! #trulyblessed #faithfamilyfootball pic.twitter.com/vOptPFpC55 — Goal Line Football (@GoalineFootball) December 11, 2018

Newton, 31, started 68 games for the Texans, primarily as their right tackle, after being drafted in the seventh round out of Arkansas State in 2011.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder was injured in Week 7 of the 2016 season during a Monday Night Football game while blocking Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller.