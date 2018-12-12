Lamar Jackson says he had no reaction to being named the Ravens' starting quarterback and tells reporters that it's a team effort. (0:21)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are officially Lamar Jackson's team.

Jackson was named the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

For four weeks, Jackson started because Flacco was dealing with a hip injury. Now, with Flacco fully recovered, the Ravens are sticking with Jackson because the team feels the rookie first-round pick gives Baltimore the best chance of winning and reaching the playoffs.

"Every decision is based on what makes us the strongest possible team we can be. That's what it boils down to," Harbaugh said. "That's how we feel about this decision and we're rolling."

Flacco, 33, who led the Ravens to the Super Bowl XLVII title following the 2012 season, has never been a backup in his 11-year career. He acknowledged that he wasn't surprised by the demotion.

"I'm obviously disappointed that I can't be part of this team in the same capacity I have been for a long time," Flacco said. "You always have to be ready and stay sharp and be ready to get the call at any point."

Jackson has gone 3-1 in his first four starts and has pulled the Ravens back in the playoff hunt with a run-heavy offensive identity. His 336 yards rushing are the most by a quarterback in his first four starts in the Super Bowl era.

"I didn't really have a reaction to when he was telling me," Jackson said of being named a starter. "I just know I have to focus on everything a lot more to better myself."