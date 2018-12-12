The NFL announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host international games in 2019.

Dates and opponents will be announced at a later date.

The NFL will play four games in London and one in Mexico City next season.

The Jaguars are contracted to play one game in London each season through 2020.

A source told ESPN's Jenna Laine that the Bucs had agreed to host an international game as a stipulation for hosting the Super Bowl in 2021.

The Chargers, Rams and Raiders are considered to be playing in temporary stadiums -- the Los Angeles teams will move into a new facility being built in Inglewood that won't be ready next year -- and the Raiders will be leaving Oakland for Las Vegas in 2020.

The NFL previously announced that two games will be played at Wembley Stadium and two at a new stadium being built for Tottenham of the English Premier League next season.

The league will be returning to Mexico City after this season's scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-Rams game was relocated to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca.

The NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007. It played one in Mexico City in 2005, then not again until 2016 and '17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.