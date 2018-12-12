Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of a broken left foot, ending his season.

The team signed veteran cornerback Marcus Williams to fill his roster spot.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Callahan will have surgery to repair his injury, which occurred in Sunday night's 15-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"He's very valuable," Nagy told reporters. "That's a big loss for us, but Bryce is going to be a part of this thing as we go."

Callahan, the Bears' nickelback, was replaced in Sunday's game by Sherrick McManis.

Callahan had two interceptions, six passes defensed, two sacks and 45 tackles in 13 games (10 starts) this season.