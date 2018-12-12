KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some top offensive players will be missing and others might not play on Thursday night when two of the NFL's highest-scoring teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, meet at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 11-2 Chiefs, who lead the NFL in scoring with more than 36 points per game, will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has a foot injury. Starting running back Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring) and left guard Cam Erving (knee) also might not play.

Ware and Erving, who did not work out on Tuesday in Kansas City's only practice session of the week, were listed as doubtful to play on the Chiefs' final injury report of the week. Tyreek Hill (heel, wrist) was listed as questionable, but he was able to finish last week's game after being injured, and coach Andy Reid said on Monday he thought Hill would play.

Chris Conley will replace Watkins, who missed three of the past four games. Without Ware, the Chiefs' lead back would be veteran Damien Williams, who has played sparingly and rushed for 53 yards and caught nine passes. Veteran Jeff Allen replaced Erving in last week's game against the Ravens.

The 10-3 Chargers, who are fifth in scoring at 28.2 points per game, will be without second-leading rusher Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion). Leading rusher Melvin Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable to play on the Chargers' final injury report. Los Angeles' featured back if Gordon can't play would be rookie Justin Jackson, who has 139 rushing yards.

Also for the Chiefs, safety Eric Berry is listed as questionable to play, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he is expected to play. Berry hasn't played all season because of a heel injury.