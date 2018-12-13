Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 15

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 15.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your favorite team:

AFC EAST

Running back LeSean McCoy did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jets. Coach Sean McDermott said the team would take it "one day at a time" with McCoy before determining his status for Sunday's game against the Lions. Chris Ivory, who practiced in full Wednesday despite a shoulder injury, would be expected to start in McCoy's place. The Bills also signed undrafted rookie Keith Ford off their practice squad Wednesday. -- Mike Rodak

Ryan Tannehill (knee) is set to play Sunday vs. the Vikings barring a major setback. He was a limited participant Wednesday, as he practiced with a heavily taped right ankle. His mobility will be something to watch on Sunday, but head coach Adam Gase and Tannehill both seemed encouraged that the QB would be able to be effective on Sunday. Star cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, and Gase needs to see more lateral movement and mobility for him to play Sunday. Miami might have to prepare as if it'll be without Howard once again this week. -- Cameron Wolfe

Although QB Tom Brady (knee) and TE Rob Gronkowski (back) are playing through injuries, their status isn't in question for Sunday's game. No. 2 TE Dwayne Allen, who could help most from a blocking perspective, is the only player whose status is in question. He missed the past three games with a knee injury. -- Mike Reiss

Running back Isaiah Crowell (toe) is in serious jeopardy of missing the first game of his career. Elijah McGuire would be the primary ball carrier if Crowell is out. Meanwhile, WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is hobbled, but there's hope that he can play. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) didn't practice, which raises concerns for a Ravens secondary going against the NFL's No. 1 passing attack. Humphrey missed two practices last week before being limited to 44 snaps on Sunday. "It takes a while for it to go away completely," coach John Harbaugh said. "Sometimes you can re-tweak it a little bit, too. It's probably something he's going to be feeling for a while. It's just the way groins are." -- Jamison Hensley

Left tackle Cordy Glenn returned to practice, which bodes well for Clint Boling to return to left guard. However, with Vontaze Burfict and Dre Kirkpatrick still out, the Bengals could remain short-handed for Sunday against Oakland. -- Katherine Terrell

Cornerback Denzel Ward hasn't practiced since he suffered a concussion in the loss to Houston on Dec. 2. Ward remains in protocol, and his absence from practice makes it tough for him to play in a short week. It would be a surprise if Ward is on the field on Saturday in Denver. -- Pat McManamon

The Steelers are holding out hope that RB James Conner (ankle) can work his way back for the Patriots game, but he's still in the rehab phase and didn't participate in practice Wednesday. Conner has a high ankle sprain, which can take up to four weeks to heal. Conner politely declined comment in the locker room. Meanwhile, RT Marcus Gilbert (knee) hasn't played since Week 6 and isn't practicing. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Bill O'Brien said receiver Keke Coutee, who has not played since Nov. 26 due to a hamstring injury, is "trending toward being able to play" on Saturday against the Jets. In Week 14, without Coutee and after DeAndre Carter left the game with a concussion, the Texans had to turn to backup quarterback Joe Webb at receiver. -- Sarah Barshop

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not practice for the third straight Wednesday. He's dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to leave the game briefly after a 60-yard catch in the second quarter last week against Houston. If the previous two Wednesdays are any indication, Hilton will be on the field when the Colts try to end Dallas' five-game win streak Sunday. The Colts could have some help on the offensive line against the Cowboys, as center Ryan Kelly, who has missed the past three games with a left knee injury, was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Kelly was playing at a Pro Bowl level prior to the knee injury. -- Mike Wells

Right tackle Jermey Parnell is battling a knee injury, and coach Doug Marrone said he's "pretty banged up." That means the Jaguars could start four backup linemen against Washington on Sunday. Josh Wells would step in as the starter if Parnell can't play. Wells is just coming off IR with a groin injury. -- Michael DiRocco

The Titans lost tight end Jonnu Smith and right tackle Jack Conklin for the season this week, and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe aggravated an ankle injury that has bothered him since Week 9. Sharpe practiced Wednesday but wasn't a full participant. Sharpe says the ankle is all right, and he'll continue to have it taped up for practice and game day. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (thigh) was a limited participant in both Tuesday's and Wednesday's practices as the Broncos prepare for Saturday night's game against the Browns. Sutton briefly left Sunday's loss against the 49ers when he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter, and it affected his play down the stretch, as he finished with just two catches for 14 yards. Sutton looks to be on track to play against the Browns, and Broncos coach Vance Joseph said "he looked pretty good" in Wednesday's practice. Sutton said he has been getting treatment every day and expects to be ready for his usual workload Saturday night. Since Demaryius Thomas was traded Oct. 30 and Emmanuel Sanders went to injured reserve last week, Sutton can expect a more steady diet of top cornerbacks across from him in coverage, so he will have to battle a little harder to create some room to work. -- Jeff Legwold

Spencer Ware is unlikely to play against the Chargers, leaving the running back position to Damien Williams. The Chiefs kept Williams at the start of the season mainly because of his ability as a receiver, but he'll get the bulk of the carries Thursday night. The Chiefs also have Darrel Williams, an undrafted rookie, and Charcandrick West, who was cut in training camp but re-signed last week. -- Adam Teicher

A limited participant in practice for a second straight day Wednesday, running back Melvin Gordon was listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chiefs due to a sprained right knee that has forced him to miss the past two games. At issue for Chargers' brass is making Gordon active on a short week without seeing how he looks in live practice reps during team drills. The Chargers want to make sure that Gordon is good for the long haul, including playoffs, while the Wisconsin product wants to get back on the field as soon as possible to help his team win a big, nationally televised game. "It's just being smart and not prolonging this injury," Gordon said. "But I love this game, and I just want to be out there." -- Eric D. Williams

The interior of the Raiders' offensive line is so beaten up that not even coach Jon Gruden knows who will be at the guard spots Sunday in Cincinnati. Left guard Kelechi Osemele missed the win over the Steelers with a toe injury, and his replacement, Jon Feliciano, was lost for the season with a calf injury. Meanwhile, right guard Gabe Jackson is dealing with a gnarly elbow issue and said Wednesday that he could not say if he would be ready for the Bengals. No wonder the Raiders on Tuesday signed two offensive linemen in guard Cameron Hunt and swingman Denver Kirkland. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury suffered late in last week's win against Philadelphia, but he viewed it more as a day off to rest. "I've had a lot of touches," said Elliott, who had 40 vs. the Eagles. "Just trying to make sure I'm fresh for Sunday." Sean Lee (hamstring) practiced for the first time in more than a month and could be available, but he will be on a pitch count if he plays against the Colts. -- Todd Archer

Coach Pat Shurmur didn't expect Odell Beckham Jr. to practice Wednesday because of a calf injury. But he was a surprise limited participant in practice. Beckham is "getting better" after missing Sunday's game and is on an upward trend. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles were awaiting test results Wednesday that would determine whether QB Carson Wentz could play again this season. He missed practice with a back issue as preparations began for the game against the Rams. His teammates are preparing as if Nick Foles will be the starter Sunday night and potentially beyond. -- Tim McManus

Receiver Josh Doctson is in the concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. If he can't play, that would be another blow to an offense that continues to suffer injuries. The Redskins are on their fourth quarterback and third set of starting guards. Tight end Jordan Reed won't play because of a sprained big toe. The team needs Doctson. Coach Jay Gruden said, "I think Josh has a chance to be OK." Gruden said Doctson will be checked out by an independent neurologist on Thursday. Defensive end Matt Ioannidis (shin) also did not practice Wednesday. He has been suffering from this injury for several weeks but did play vs. the Giants in Week 14. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears nickelback Bryce Callahan landed on injured reserve because of a broken left foot. Head coach Matt Nagy said Callahan's injury will require surgery, ending a productive year by the veteran defensive back. "It's just unfortunate," Nagy said Wednesday. "Bryce has shown me a lot. He's very valuable. It's a big loss." Cornerback Sherrick McManis, who has been used primarily on special teams, is expected to get the first crack at replacing Callahan. The Bears also signed free-agent defensive back Marcus Williams for depth. -- Jeff Dickerson

Seven starters were on the injury report for the Lions on Wednesday, a day when the team had only a walk-through. Matthew Stafford (back) shouldn't be too much of a concern yet, but it's pretty clear that his back is an issue based on his play the past few weeks. Kerryon Johnson (knee) remains sidelined, which likely means LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner could get a good amount of work again. One injury to watch will be that of WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring), who wouldn't have practiced Wednesday. If Ellington can't play, Detroit's receiving options will be more limited than they already are. That could mean a larger role for Theo Riddick. -- Michael Rothstein

The Packers are facing the prospect of trying to block Khalil Mack without starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who missed Sunday's game because of a knee injury and did not practice Wednesday. The Packers already put starting right guard Byron Bell (knee) on IR earlier Wednesday. But at least they had starting left guard Lane Taylor (foot) back at practice. Taylor, Bell and Bulaga all missed Sunday's game against the Falcons, which means the Packers had only two of their preferred five starting linemen. -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings participated in a walk-through on Wednesday, given the short week after a loss to Seattle on Monday, but the injury report is noticeably thinner in certain areas. Only one player -- Chad Beebe (hamstring) -- did not participate. Trae Waynes (concussion) returned to practice in limited capacity, joining Sheldon Richardson (hip) and Brian O'Neill (ankle), who sustained injuries against the Seahawks. Eric Kendricks (rib), David Morgan (knee) and Mike Remmers (low back) were also limited on Wednesday. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Although both Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett were held out of Wednesday's practice, the bigger concern might be Jarrett, considering a groin injury was added to the shoulder issue he has been battling. Groin injuries haven't been too kind to the Falcons this season, forcing Devonta Freeman and Derrick Shelby to injured reserve. As for Jones, he was listed with a foot/calf injury. The foot bothered him last week, and he played through it and scored two touchdowns. -- Vaughn McClure

The Panthers were off Wednesday with a Monday night matchup coming up against New Orleans, but health-wise, they're in maybe the best shape they've been in a while. The player to keep an eye on is kicker Graham Gano. He was inactive against Cleveland with a knee issues that put him on the injury report the past two weeks. His replacement, Chandler Catanzaro, was solid against the Browns. Whether Gano is rested another week remains to be seen. -- David Newton

The Saints won't start practicing until Thursday this week because it's a Monday night schedule. The biggest curiosity will be if standout left tackle Terron Armstead is ready to return after missing the past four games with a pectoral injury. Armstead returned to practice on a limited basis last week, so he's pointing in the right direction. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs still don't have wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb), safety Justin Evans (toe) or safety Isaiah Johnson (concussion) practicing. Right tackle Demar Dotson continues to be limited by a knee injury, as is cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, though it's something JPP has been dealing with all season. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is also dealing with a shoulder injury. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Running back David Johnson missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury, but coach Steve Wilks expects him to play Sunday in Atlanta. If Johnson can't go, Chase Edmonds will get the start and be Arizona's primary rushing option. After big games in Weeks 10 and 11, with 98 and 137 rushing yards, respectively, Johnson hasn't rushed for more than 63 the past three games. Not having Johnson would give the Cardinals' offense another crutch to overcome. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Dominique Hatfield on injured reserve this week and activated rookie OLB Trevon Young. Brown and Hatfield are significant losses to special teams. Meanwhile, LG Rodger Saffold injured his ankle against the Bears, but Sean McVay said he "should be good" for the game against the Eagles. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers didn't have any major injuries last week against Denver, but they have a handful of contributors who will be day-to-day this week. That includes defensive end Cassius Marsh (concussion), cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). Also, running back Matt Breida, who missed last week with an ankle injury, will be monitored as the week goes on and he attempts to get back to full strength for the first time in more than a month. -- Nick Wagoner

Pete Carroll said that while K.J. Wright is getting close to a return, he isn't expected to play Sunday at San Francisco. With Mychal Kendricks headed to IR, that means Seattle will turn back to Austin Calitro at weak-side linebacker. The biggest question is still receiver Doug Baldwin, who missed the Vikings game with a groin injury. Said Carroll: "We'll just go one day at a time with Doug and never expecting anything other than he may pull off another one of these miracles to get back and play. His mind is set on doing that." -- Brady Henderson