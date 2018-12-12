DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is set to play Sunday at Minnesota barring a major setback, coach Adam Gase said.

While Tannehill isn't in danger of missing Sunday's game, his mobility will be something to watch throughout the week. Tannehill practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but he had his right ankle heavily taped and appeared to be adjusting to that.

Tannehill was able to go through his normal handoffs, dropbacks and throws without any noticeable discomfort, but he didn't do any read option or run plays during the portion of practice open to media.

"He looked good. He moved around well," Gase said. "He'll be all right."

The Dolphins are a much better team with Tannehill, who has the NFL's sixth-best QB rating at 105.7, than backup Brock Osweiler. Tannehill went 14-of-19 passing for 265 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Miami's thrilling 34-33 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After the game, Tannehill said his ankle felt like "crap." But Wednesday he sung a different tune, citing improvement.

"It's been better, but I'm encouraged by how it feels," Tannehill said. "It's gotten better every day, and moving around [Wednesday] at practice, some of the swelling was worked out of it."

Tannehill suffered the injury after right tackle Ja'Wuan James accidentally stepped on his right ankle during a sack late in the second quarter. Tannehill appeared to be in serious pain, and he limped to the locker room. He returned in the second half and finished the game to the surprise of some.

"I was shocked that he came back in the game," Gase said. "It looked bad from where I was standing and when I saw the replay -- I thought it was a lot worse than it ended up being. I asked him if he needed a series to get him moving around. He said, 'We're good. Let's go.'"

The news wasn't as optimistic for top cornerback Xavien Howard, who didn't play last Sunday or practice Wednesday with a knee injury. Gase said Howard has been running with trainers, but he needs to see more lateral movement and mobility before he feels comfortable letting him try to play.