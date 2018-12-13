Adam Schefter joins SportsCenter to give an injury update on QB Carson Wentz after he didn't practice for the first time this season. (1:21)

A recent CT scan on Carson Wentz's back revealed a fractured vertebra that, if allowed time to rest, would fully heal so that there would be no further expected issues, sources told ESPN.

There will be a continued evaluation of his back to determine whether continuing to play this season would worsen the injury for the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Wentz was experiencing "soreness" and "tightness" in his back and wouldn't practice.

This isn't the first time this season that Wentz has appeared on the team's injury report because of his back. He was a limited participant on consecutive Wednesdays in late October, but Wednesday's absence marked the first time he missed a practice this season.

It was one year ago this past Monday that Wentz tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams. The main storyline heading into this week was Wentz's return to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since the injury for a rematch against Jared Goff, who went first overall in the 2016 NFL draft, one slot ahead of Wentz.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will take the reins as the 6-7 Eagles try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the 11-2 Rams.

