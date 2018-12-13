FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will be without his leading rusher and receiver Saturday against the Houston Texans, as the New York Jets have ruled out running back Isaiah Crowell (toe) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle).

Crowell has been battling a toe issue for several weeks, and the pain was "excruciating" when he aggravated it last Sunday. This will be the first missed game in his career, ending his streak at 77 games.

The Jets (4-9), trying to win two straight for only the second time, will lean on Elijah McGuire and rookie Trenton Cannon in the backfield. McGuire has a minor ankle injury, but he's expected to play.

"You like what you see, so they get a chance to prove themselves," coach Todd Bowles said of McGuire and Cannon.

Crowell has rushed for 685 yards and six touchdowns, but he has topped 49 yards only once in the past eight games.

Enunwa missed two games earlier in the season with a high ankle sprain, but this injury is to his other ankle. It happened in last week's win over the Buffalo Bills. He leads the Jets with 38 receptions, but it has been a disappointing year overall. He has no 100-yard receiving games. The timing is bad for Enunwa, who will be a free agent.

Darnold still has Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse at receiver, but there's a big drop-off. Andre Roberts and Rishard Matthews will likely see bigger roles than usual.