EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Odell Beckham Jr.'s quadriceps injury is getting better but "s--- ain't right," according to the star wide receiver.

Beckham didn't practice Thursday and went off-site for further evaluation. He had participated in the individual portion of practice the previous day after missing the New York Giants' rout of the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He said the tests were a double-check to make sure there had been progress more than anything else.

By Thursday afternoon, Beckham said he was taking it a day at a time and didn't know if he would be available Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

"I honestly don't know until Sunday gets here," he said. "It has just been getting better each and every day."

Beckham sustained the injury on the final play of a Nov. 25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played the following week against the Chicago Bears and did not appear on the injury report until after practicing the following Friday.

Something just wasn't right at that Friday practice.

"Honestly, you're just feeling something. It's like, 'All right, let me just speak up,'" Beckham said. "I feel like a younger me wouldn't have spoken up and said anything. And then I would've went out and played and it could've been worse.

"So we went and got it checked and we've seen what we saw and kind of gone from there. It's not my expertise. I know a little bit about it but I kind of let them read and figure out everything that is going on and just go with their game plan."

Beckham did not travel with the Giants on Saturday. He was ruled out for the contest with a bruised quadriceps.

When asked if he was dealing with a bruised quad on Thursday, he wasn't sure how to describe this injury. It had been mentioned as a bruise or even that he had a blood buildup in the quad.

"I don't know. It's like saying I broke my leg but you really fractured it. It's a choice of words," Beckham said. "Whatever you want to call it, shit ain't right."

It's not all bad though. Coach Pat Shurmur didn't seem to think the tests Thursday were a sign that there had been a setback in recent days.

"We're just getting it checked out," Shurmur said earlier Thursday. "Doesn't mean anything."

Beckham has 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns this season. He insists he'll be back whenever cleared. He mentioned playing injured and in pain against the Rams and Ravens during the 2016 season.

He just didn't think that was possible last week against the Redskins.

"Whenever it's better, I'll definitely be out there," Beckham said. "I don't even like missing practice. So whenever I can run, I'll be running."