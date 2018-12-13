        <
        >

          Melvin Gordon out for Chargers against Chiefs with knee injury

          6:56 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

          Gordon has been battling a knee injury that kept him out of the Chargers' previous two games.

          Gordon sprained his right knee Nov. 25 against the Cardinals when Arizona defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche leg-whipped him to the ground on a 10-yard loss.

          He has already missed games this month against the Steelers and Bengals -- both victories for the 10-3 Chargers.

          "I've been grinding hard to get back and we're still trying to decide what we're going to do," Gordon said Tuesday. "I know Coach [Anthony Lynn] is trying to be careful and doesn't want me to further hurt myself or things like that. So we'll see where that goes, but I'm a lot stronger and more confident than I was last week."

          Austin Ekeler, Gordon's backup, also is out after suffering a stinger and a concussion against the Bengals. Running back Justin Jackson should get his first career start Thursday on the road, backed up by another rookie, undrafted free agent Detrez Newsome.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices