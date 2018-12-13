ASHBURN, Virginia -- Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster, whose private Instagram account caused a stir with comments about the team and its fan base, said a cousin was responsible for the controversial words.

The exchange with a fan on the private account came to light Tuesday night -- about a week after it took place. In the comments, the person operating Foster's account said "F--- this team and this fan base." It was followed by six laughing emoji's.

He also told the fan, "Yeah and I'm not f----- wit it or being a scape goat to make fans feel better about all these big money ppl who ain't playin or getting dogged out." Finally, he said in the exchange, "Yeah I'll try my chances and go to a winning team next year...love the redskins but this ain't it for the African #LOVE".

Foster, a team captain who has always been accessible to the media, hasn't been available for interviews the past two days. But in a statement released through the team, Foster said he wanted to clear up the situation.

"Following the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, I gave my cousin permission to run my Instagram account to drive awareness for the My Cleats My Cause game the following week. It was brought to my attention this week that he was engaging fans on the platform in a negative light and was responding to messages directed at me with inappropriate language and derogatory remarks," Foster said.

He added that once he was aware of what happened, the account was immediately deactivated. Foster had previously deleted his Twitter account. His cousin said via Twitter that Foster had sent the first message about the team and fan base, thinking he was sending it to a different IG group chat. But, the cousins said, he sent the rest of the messages, including one about how he'll be playing for a winning team next season.

"I just be upset by all the disrespect he receives and I lashed out via DM not thinking it would be sent out to the public eye!" his cousin said on Twitter. Foster said he ultimately bears responsibility.

"These remarks in no way reflect my ideals and values as a teammate and a man," Foster said in the statement. "I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates, coaches, the entire Redskins organization and most importantly the fans for the negativity that these messages created. My cousin issued an apology on his personal Twitter account @RANBOY_D_Go. But ultimately, the decision to allow my cousin to run my social media lies on my shoulders and I take full responsibility for the damage this has caused."