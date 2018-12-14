        <
          Chiefs DE Chris Jones ties record with sack in 10th straight game

          9:56 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tied an NFL record by recording a sack in his 10th consecutive game Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

          Jones brought down Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in the second quarter to tie the mark, also held by Dallas' DeMarcus Ware in 2007-08 and Denver's Simon Fletcher in 1992-93.

          Jones already holds the NFL's single-season record for consecutive games with a sack, having moved atop the list Sunday against Baltimore with his ninth straight game with a sack.

          He later picked up his second sack of the game just before halftime, bringing his season total to 13.5.

