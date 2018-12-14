Louis Riddick sees the Chiefs' secondary as the biggest concern for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. (0:41)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller was scheduled to undergo surgery on his wrist Friday morning, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It was not immediately clear how long Fuller would be out, but any absence would deprive the Chiefs of their top cornerback.

Without Fuller, Steven Nelson and Orlando Scandrick would become the top two cornerbacks. Scandrick has been the third corner this season.

If the Chiefs go with candidates on their roster for their third cornerback, they can choose from either of two rookies, Tremon Smith and Charvarius Ward. Smith is the Chiefs' sixth-round draft pick who has played just 15 snaps on defense this season. The Chiefs acquired Ward in a preseason trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ward joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. Like Smith, he has mainly played on special teams. He has been in the lineup for 10 defensive plays.

Neither played in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fuller played all 74 snaps against the Chargers. He has two interceptions this season, including one shortly before halftime against the Chargers.

Fuller was acquired last winter as part of the trade that sent quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.