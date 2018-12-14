The New York Giants have again ruled out wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Pat Shurmur said Friday.

Beckham has been dealing with a quadriceps injury and missed Sunday's 40-16 win over the Washington Redskins.

Beckham didn't practice Thursday and went off-site for further evaluation, saying the tests were a double-check to make sure there had been progress more than anything else. He had participated in the individual portion of practice the previous day.

He sustained the injury on the final play of a Nov. 25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played the following week against the Chicago Bears and did not appear on the injury report until after practicing the following Friday.

When asked on Thursday if he was dealing with a bruised quad, he wasn't sure how to describe the injury. It had been mentioned as a bruise or even that he had blood buildup in the quad.

"I don't know. It's like saying I broke my leg, but you really fractured it. It's a choice of words," Beckham said Thursday. "Whatever you want to call it, s--- ain't right."

Beckham has 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns this season. He insists he'll be back whenever cleared. He mentioned playing injured and in pain against the Rams and Ravens during the 2016 season.

"Whenever it's better, I'll definitely be out there," Beckham said. "I don't even like missing practice. So whenever I can run, I'll be running."

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.