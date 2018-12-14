GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jimmy Graham hasn't made the impact that the Green Bay Packers had hoped for when they signed the tight end to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection apparently feels the same way.

"My numbers suck," Graham said Friday.

Graham, 32, ranks second on the Packers with 46 catches and 549 yards. He already eclipsed his yardage total from 2017 and needs nine more catches to match his production in that category.

However, after catching 10 touchdown passes with the Seattle Seahawks last season, he has only two this season.

Graham has played the past three games with a broken left thumb, and he couldn't haul in what would have been a 57-yard touchdown against the Falcons last Sunday.

"You don't want to shatter your thumb; that's not great," Graham said.

He quickly added that it's not all about stats.

"That's not what it's about," Graham said. "I just want to win games. If I have one catch for 2 yards and we win, I don't care. But obviously it's not great when you're not helping us win, and that's what I see."

When he signed with the Packers in free agency last March, Graham was asked if he could replicate his numbers from his early days with the New Orleans Saints.

"Hopefully I can do that here," he said then. "When my number is called, I'm going to be ready, I can tell you that."

Graham was asked Friday why that hasn't happened.

"Things are going fine. It's just in this offense, the tight end does a lot of stuff," he said. "I've got a lot of responsibilities -- just not running routes and out here catching the ball like a receiver. That's just how it is. I'm just trying to do my job and do what I'm told."

The Packers focused a good portion of their offseason on getting Graham and Aaron Rodgers on the same page. While Rodgers has spoken glowingly about Graham, the connection never blossomed.

"I think Jimmy has done a good job," Packers tight ends coach Brian Angelichio said this week. "I think, certainly, some games you're more involved. ... Overall, I think he has done a good job. We've had some plays we wish we would have went a different way. Each week him and Aaron get to keep playing together, I think you see progress being made. Hopefully, this week is another step we're looking for."

The way the Packers structured Graham's contract, they could move on after this season and pick up cap space.

Graham, who receives $13 million this season, has a $5 million roster bonus due in March. The Packers could decline the bonus and release him. They would have to absorb the remaining two-thirds of the signing bonus proration ($7.333 million) as dead money on their cap in 2019 -- or it could be split between 2019 and 2020 if they designed him as a post-June 1 cut. However, they would wipe away the remaining $17 million from their future caps, so there would be a net cap savings of about $9 million.

Graham said he hoped this wouldn't be his only season in Green Bay.

"I've always dominated everywhere I've went," he said Friday. "Obviously, I haven't done that yet here. So it would be nice to get an opportunity to do it. Come back and maybe just be kind of more comfortable here, but I'm going to give it my all no matter what's asked of me anywhere I go, or if I stay here."