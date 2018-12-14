JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran safety Barry Church on Friday afternoon, one week after he was a healthy scratch against Tennessee.

Church's release was a bit of a surprise even though he had lost his starting job, though the move allows him to possibly land with another team to finish out the season. It was one of several moves the Jaguars made on Friday afternoon. They also activated offensive tackle Josh Wells from injured reserve, promoted defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad, placed offensive lineman Josh Walker on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and waived tight end Niles Paul from injured reserve.

Church signed a four-year, $21.6 million contract with $12 million guaranteed in March 2017 and hadn't missed a game with the Jaguars until last Thursday. He lost his starting job in Week 13 to rookie Ronnie Harrison because of mistakes in coverage, and the Jaguars made him inactive for their Week 14 game at Tennessee, which the Jaguars lost 30-9.

Church had 38 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception this season. He had a career-high four interceptions and eight pass breakups to go along with 72 tackles in his first season with the Jaguars.

Church spent the first seven seasons of his career with Dallas. He originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Toledo.