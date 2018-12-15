        <
          Browns get pep talk from Kobe Bryant while gearing up for Broncos

          10:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Cleveland Browns, getting ready for a prime-time game in Denver, had a special guest at their team meeting Friday -- one who knows a little bit about Showtime.

          Former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant spoke to the team for about an hour at its hotel, then took questions from the players.

          Bryant, whose relentlessness and competitive drive were hallmarks of his career, talked about the "Mamba Mentality," and what motivates him.

          The Browns (5-7-1), have won three of their past four games and are coming off a 26-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers. They play the Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET Saturday.

