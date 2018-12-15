The Cleveland Browns, getting ready for a prime-time game in Denver, had a special guest at their team meeting Friday -- one who knows a little bit about Showtime.

Former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant spoke to the team for about an hour at its hotel, then took questions from the players.

S/O to @kobebryant for stopping by our team meeting today to talk about the #MambaMentality! pic.twitter.com/PMD7DmDbOW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2018

Bryant, whose relentlessness and competitive drive were hallmarks of his career, talked about the "Mamba Mentality," and what motivates him.

The Browns (5-7-1), have won three of their past four games and are coming off a 26-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers. They play the Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET Saturday.