Von Miller barges through the line to sack Baker Mayfield, giving him the most sacks in Broncos' franchise history with 98. (0:28)

DENVER -- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has always said he considers the most important part of his job is "getting sacks and making game-changing plays,'' and he has now done that more than any other player in franchise history.

When Miller launched himself through the Cleveland Browns' offensive line on the last play of the third quarter Saturday night and pulled quarterback Baker Mayfield to the ground, he had his 98th career sack.

Miller passed Broncos Ring of Famer Simon Fletcher, who finished his career with 97.5 sacks.

The play came at an opportune time for the Broncos, as the Browns had driven into Denver territory against a Broncos defense depleted at cornerback by injury and Jamar Taylor's ejection. The sack also gave Miller 14.5 for the season, the second-highest single-season total of his career.

His career high is 18.5 in 2012.

Miller was asked this past week if he thinks about awards and records down the road.

"I don't really,'' he said. "Honestly, I don't. The thing about getting sacks, the sack race is so close right now. I'm three sacks away from [Rams defensive tackle] Aaron Donald, and the next guy behind me is just a sack away. So, it's a tight race and every sack could mean the difference. That's where my mindset is at right now."

The Browns beat the Broncos 17-16.