        <
        >

          Contract status, Lamar Jackson's rise could lead to end of Joe Flacco's time in Baltimore

          play
          McShay: Jackson has provided Ravens with a 'spark' (1:05)

          Todd McShay is impressed with Lamar Jackson's play so far, but says there is plenty to improve in terms of his throwing ability. (1:05)

          11:54 AM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN NFL Insider
            • Joined ESPN in 2009
            • Former president of the Pro Football Writers of America and the author of four books
            Follow on Twitter

          Now that quarterback Joe Flacco officially has been demoted in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson, it's possible the Baltimore Ravens could move on from the former Super Bowl MVP entirely.

          Flacco is due $18.5 million in salary next season, $20.25 million in 2020 and another $24.25 million in 2021. Despite the hefty price tags, the Ravens have already absorbed Flacco's guaranteed money, giving them the freedom to move on from the 11-year veteran and make it a win for the team.

          Additionally, if the Ravens were to trade Flacco this offseason, they would save $10 million against their 2019 salary cap.

          A Flacco trade will be easy to consummate from a financial standpoint, making him a viable option for teams that have a need at the position.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices