Todd McShay is impressed with Lamar Jackson's play so far, but says there is plenty to improve in terms of his throwing ability. (1:05)

Now that quarterback Joe Flacco officially has been demoted in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson, it's possible the Baltimore Ravens could move on from the former Super Bowl MVP entirely.

Editor's Picks In most humbling moment, Joe Flacco handles benching with class This officially begins the Lamar Jackson era, but there was no drama or controversy because Flacco chose not to make this an awkward transition.

Flacco is due $18.5 million in salary next season, $20.25 million in 2020 and another $24.25 million in 2021. Despite the hefty price tags, the Ravens have already absorbed Flacco's guaranteed money, giving them the freedom to move on from the 11-year veteran and make it a win for the team.

Additionally, if the Ravens were to trade Flacco this offseason, they would save $10 million against their 2019 salary cap.

A Flacco trade will be easy to consummate from a financial standpoint, making him a viable option for teams that have a need at the position.