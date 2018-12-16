In the span of a few weeks, John DeFilippo went from being mentioned as a front-line head-coaching candidate to unemployed.

The now-former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator had been thought to be a head-coaching candidate this offseason, but sources say he is no longer expected to be in play for any such openings.

Editor's Picks Vikings turn to Kevin Stefanski to prevent a 'wasted' season Mike Zimmer will rely on the longest tenured coach on the Vikings to help turn the offense around, a big ask of a guy who has never called plays.

Vikings, still in playoff hunt, fire OC DeFilippo The Vikings, who have just 17 total points over the past two weeks and have not surpassed 300 yards of offense in four of their past five games, have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. 1 Related

DeFilippo now will have to get another assistant's job and work his way back up to the level he was viewed at after being the quarterbacks coach for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Hired away by Minnesota last offseason, DeFilippo was contractually tied to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, with each man having one year left on his deal after this season, per a source.

But after the Vikings beat the Jets 37-17 in October, Zimmer told DeFilippo he wanted to run the football more. Those orders did not let up until Zimmer had enough and fired his offensive coordinator following Monday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.