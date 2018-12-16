CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd was declared out of the second half of their game against the Raiders on Sunday with a knee injury.

It's unclear at what point of the game Boyd got hurt, although he went to the sideline toward the end of the second half and was being looked at by athletic trainers. He was officially declared out when play resumed after halftime.

If Boyd misses time or goes on injured reserve, he'll be the latest in a long list of Bengals players to go down for the season. Quarterback Andy Dalton, wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert and tight end Tyler Kroft are just a few of the numerous players on IR for Cincinnati this year.

At the time of his injury, Boyd had just crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season and had seven receiving touchdowns after scoring against the Raiders. His touchdown broke a three-way tie with John Ross and Green for the team lead.